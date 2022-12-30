Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 4.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.19. 40,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,035,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.