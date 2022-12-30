Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 4.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.19. 40,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,035,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

