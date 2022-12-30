Polygon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.14 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Polygon has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $230.14 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
