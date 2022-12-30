Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.10

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Pontem Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Pontem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pontem by 224.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,189 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Pontem in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,324,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pontem by 457.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem in the third quarter worth $9,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

