PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.88

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $376,096.29 and approximately $2.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00404508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

