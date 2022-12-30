Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

