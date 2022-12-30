Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,407,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 2,666,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSGFF remained flat at 0.49 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.49 and a 52 week high of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.54.

Get Precious Shipping Public alerts:

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.