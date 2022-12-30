Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,407,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 2,666,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PSGFF remained flat at 0.49 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52 week low of 0.49 and a 52 week high of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.54.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
