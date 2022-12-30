Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.75

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.75 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 109.35 ($1.32). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,873,507 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($36,159.02).
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
See Also
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.