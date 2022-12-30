Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.75

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.75 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 109.35 ($1.32). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,873,507 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.46%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($36,159.02).

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.