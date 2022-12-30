Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PFG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,594. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

