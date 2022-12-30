Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 45.6% in December

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Price Performance
PSWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Principal Solar
