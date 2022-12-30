Private Ocean LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

