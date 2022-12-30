Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

