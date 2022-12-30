Private Ocean LLC Buys 11,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

