Private Ocean LLC Buys 18,950 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.