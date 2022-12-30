Private Ocean LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

