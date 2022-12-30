Private Ocean LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing by 593.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

