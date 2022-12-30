Private Ocean LLC Has $665,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

