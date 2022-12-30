Private Ocean LLC Purchases 60,076 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 2.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,372,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after buying an additional 4,169,274 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 652,176 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 574,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

