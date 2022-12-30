Private Ocean LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 62,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

