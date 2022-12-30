ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.83

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

