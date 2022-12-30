ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

