ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.