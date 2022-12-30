Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Down 83.8% in December

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRSRW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,619. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.