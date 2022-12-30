Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.59

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 19894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

