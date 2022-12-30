Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in December

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Down 3.9 %

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

