PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PVH

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.