Qtum (QTUM) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $190.51 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00011018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.24 or 0.07227921 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,473,807 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

