Qtum Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00010936 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $187.60 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.33 or 0.07237389 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007597 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,473,583 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.