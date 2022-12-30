Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in December

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Quadient Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NPACY stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Quadient has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Quadient Company Profile

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.

