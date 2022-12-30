Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.76 million and $12,202.17 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00052739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75839828 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,612.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

