Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.59 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00009214 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $74.64 million and $4.59 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461495 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.02926959 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.89 or 0.29530962 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
