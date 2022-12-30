RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $390.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.02. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $650.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

