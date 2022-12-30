RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

