RB Capital Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

