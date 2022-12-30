RB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

