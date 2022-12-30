RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $403.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

