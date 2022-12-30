RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.48 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.