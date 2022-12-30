RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.35.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.