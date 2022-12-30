RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

