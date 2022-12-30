RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

