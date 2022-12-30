RB Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.62 and a 200-day moving average of $500.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

