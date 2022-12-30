RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

