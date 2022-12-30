RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

