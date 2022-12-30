Redcentric (LON:RCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57), with a volume of 8455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.52).

Redcentric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.41. The stock has a market cap of £203.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

