ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,620.73

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $2,620.73 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00401964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

