RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
