RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.