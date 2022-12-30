Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 433.6% from the November 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reed’s by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on REED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s Company Profile

Shares of Reed’s stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

