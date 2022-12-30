renBTC Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $18,681.13 or 1.13376258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and approximately $24,494.84 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

