renBTC Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $18,681.13 or 1.13376258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and approximately $24,494.84 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.99 or 0.05384112 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00497760 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,864.17 or 0.29492544 BTC.
renBTC Profile
renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling renBTC
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars.
