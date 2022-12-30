Render Token Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $102.59 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.77 or 0.02932865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.61 or 0.29503470 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.