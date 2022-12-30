Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 4,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $344,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

