Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.83 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Request has a market cap of $84.83 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00226693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08394323 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,181,096.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

