Request Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and $1.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227202 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08421727 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,246,690.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.